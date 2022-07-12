Does the Ioniq 5 come with Apple Airplay support?

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the best electric vehicles in its segment, but does it offer Apple CarPlay support? The Ionic 5, released in 2021, is an electric compact crossover SUV that competes with models such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Volkswagen ID.4 and Tesla Model Y, among others. Its price is similar to some of its competitors, but significantly cheaper than Tesla. Hyundai also offers OTA updates for the Ioniq 5, although companies such as Audi, BMW, Tesla and others have long offered the same functionality in their electric vehicles.

Most new cars — both electric vehicles and traditional internal combustion engine vehicles — offer support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which allows Android and iPhone users to display their smartphones in their car’s infotainment system. Even when an automaker abandons these functions in their cars, in most cases this is only a temporary measure. For example, BMW currently supplies cars without Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, but the company says it plans to add these features via a software update in the future.

The Hyundai Ionic 5 comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard for all trim levels and models, but they don’t offer wireless connectivity. In an era when even cheaper cars, such as Hyundai’s own Elantra SE or the base model Kona, offer wireless support for CarPlay and Android Auto, this is a glaring omission that many Ioniq 5 buyers are speaking out against on social media. Many also note the irony that the car has a wireless charging pad for smartphones, but there are no wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Some online speculation suggests that this feature may be enabled later with a software update, but Hyundai has yet to confirm these rumors.

Turn on Apple CarPlay wireless on Hyundai Ioniq 5

Fortunately, there are ways to enable Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity on incompatible cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Dozens of third-party solutions are available on Amazon and other online stores promising to add wireless connectivity to cars that only offer wired Apple CarPlay. and Android Auto. One of the most well-known adapters that can add Apple CarPlay wireless functionality to cars is CarlinKit 3.0, which easily connects to an iPhone and works even with Kenwood, Alpine and Pioneer decks. It also has a newer 4.0 model that works with both CarPlay and Android Auto.

By about 2022, almost all automakers are offering Android CarPlay and Android Auto in their cars, wired or wireless. However, Tesla is an exception as it does not provide any of these systems in its cars. However, an enterprising developer recently found a way to activate Apple CarPlay in all four current Tesla models, paving the way for Tesla drivers to use Apple’s automotive infotainment system in their cars. In the case of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, there are ways to enable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity on the car if buyers are willing to spend some money to solve this problem.