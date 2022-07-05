Does the failure of Lightyear mean the end of Disney’s plans for LGBT+?

The poor box office of Disney/Pixar’s “Lightyear” raises a serious question about how the studio could create an example of a film. Despite the legacy of its predecessors, the not-quite-prequel doesn’t seem to have interested what was supposed to be its biggest audience: adults who grew up on the original Toy Story films. Given that Lightyear contains some of the studio’s strongest portrayals of the LGBTQ+ relationship with commander Alisha Hawthorne and her wife, its poor numbers—and unsurprisingly negative reaction to this aspect—could leave future Pixar films with strange storylines.

Lesbian relationships in Lightyear are actually not the first image in the Toy Story series. In Toy Story 4, there is a split second when a child and his lesbian mom are seen outside Bonnie’s school. Since the film didn’t linger on these characters, it was something the audience could completely miss. But even with such a brief appearance, sharp—eyed viewers caught it – and a negative reaction began. Conservative groups have called for a boycott of the film, while some members of the LGBTQ+ community felt it was underrepresented. Fortunately for Disney/Pixar, this reaction did not prevent the film from becoming the studio’s second highest-grossing film (after “The Incredibles 2”). Thus, there has not yet been a financial deterrent to including additional or even expanded images of LGBTQ+ characters.

By topic: “Cold Heart 3″ should make the canon of Elsa’s LGBT identification (but not with a partner)

Nevertheless, Lightyear already had a hard job ahead of him. As with any beloved franchise, the question of whether the public will accept a new entry depends on a coin flip, and the Toy Story series is the flagship for Pixar Studios. Taking such a sideways approach to a movie about the main character — where is the movie in the universe that made Buzz Tim Allen a toy in the first place — was really a risk that didn’t pay off. Studios often look for a scapegoat after a commercial failure, and instead of reconsidering the decision to make this film, Pixar may decide that portraying Alisha and her wife was the wrong decision.

Disney and its associated studios are not used to showing such an overreaction. Due to the harsh fan reaction to Rose Tico’s new character in The Last Jedi, her role was significantly reduced in the next Skywalker. Sunrise”. (She’s in the movie for just over a minute.) Disney is also guilty of either promising too much — and therefore under—presenting LGBTQ+, or censoring it completely. From LeFou’s disappointing gay moment in the 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast to Disney employees revealing in an open letter that many queer characters and storylines were cut from films, the studio regularly disappoints its LGBTQ+ viewers.

With that in mind, it’s unclear how Disney is going to treat future films. Even when the studio was working on Lightyear, it rejected stronger stories about LGBTQ+. Notably, when the company acquired and subsequently closed Blue Sky Studios, Disney cut the cord on an animated adaptation of “Nimona,” a graphic novel with several strange themes. However, he is moving forward with other representations. At the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, a preview of the upcoming Walt Disney Animated Studios film “Strange World” was shown, in which the main character Ethan flirts with Diazo, another boy. This led the audience to believe that Ethan would be openly gay. However, little is known about the plot of the film or how outstanding Diazo’s character is, and there is no guarantee that Disney will finally do everything possible for a true performance. If it is easy to remove it without losing the integrity of the film, perhaps the failure of Lightyear will prompt Disney to leave this story on the floor of the editing room.

The reaction to “Lightyear,” as well as past Pixar films like “Luke” and “Forward,” is definitely not a motivator for Disney Studios’ approach to representing LGBTQ+ in their films. But this is not enough to condemn future images. If the studio can present outstanding queer characters in strong stories, it will most likely see box office receipts justifying a legitimate commitment to this community of viewers.