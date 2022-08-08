Does the Chevrolet Silverado EV have a driver assistance system?

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado electric car is an incredible pickup truck with several interesting features, but is driver assistance offered? Launched as the first ever electric Silverado, much is expected from long-time followers of the Silverado brand and the automotive industry in general. With the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the U.S. and around the world, consumers are weighing their options before potentially switching from gasoline-powered cars. In addition to the ability to transport users from one place to another, when buying a car, people take into account factors such as the design, technology of the vehicle and driver assistance functions. These driver assistance features allow people to have more fun driving with the promised semi-autonomy.

Despite the electric transmission and battery, the Silverado EV is designed in such a way as to provide the driver with increased performance. The electric truck is built on the same Ultium platform as the GMC Hummer EV, another pickup truck that doesn’t run on gasoline. The car is planned to be launched as a 2024 model. Potential buyers will be happy to know that orders will be resolved by the end of 2023. When a pickup truck becomes available, Chevrolet’s electric vehicle will compete with affordable alternatives such as the R1T from fast-growing startup Rivian and the Ford F-150 Lightning. With the growing number of electric vehicles entering the market, it is not surprising that the list of electric trucks will expand by 2024.

Although no automaker has managed to implement a fully autonomous driver assistance system, a semi-autonomous system is still in demand in the automotive market. For electric vehicles, technology is probably one of the main features that potential buyers take into account before making a decision. If the driver assistance function is enabled, it can help cars detect other vehicles in their blind spot and adjust the speed of the car depending on the speed of the car in front to avoid a collision. This system is a great success with customers because it increases the safety of the driver and the overall driving experience. That’s why Tesla prioritizes its driver assistance system, offering customers two types: autopilot and the possibility of full self-driving. While the former may be offered as a basic or advanced autopilot, the latter is still in beta testing and is not yet available. In addition, the F-150 Lightning, a competitor to the Silverado EV, is equipped with Ford’s latest driver assistance technology called BlueCruise. As a subsidiary of General Motors, the Chevrolet Silverado EV has a GM driver assistance package called Super Cruise.

How Super Cruise Works in Silverado EV

In addition to the unique GM Ultifi sports software platform, the 2024 Silverado EV offers assistance to the Super Cruise driver. While drivers currently enjoy hands-free driving for up to 200,000 miles on compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada, GM has announced plans to expand its Super Cruise Network. This means that cars will soon be traveling with activated technology on 400,000 miles of compatible roads in the US and Canada. The Super Cruise system includes adaptive cruise control, improved automatic emergency braking and lane centering. However, despite the fact that the technology promises better driving, it does not completely replace the driver. Thus, human attention is still required.

After buying a Chevrolet Silverado electric car, buyers will be able to use Super Cruise for three years, after which they will need to switch to a paid tariff plan to continue working. First, drivers must use the steering wheel to activate adaptive cruise control. When activated, the symbol on the instrument cluster will turn green. Drivers should ensure that they never use this driver assistance system in difficult conditions, as its effectiveness may deteriorate.