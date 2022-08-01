Does the Apple Iwatch monitor blood pressure? What you need to know

Apple Watch is a smartwatch focused on health and fitness, which is equipped with a set of sensors used to determine some of the owner’s vital signs, but is blood pressure monitoring supported? The Apple smartwatch line includes various health features that may vary depending on the model and series. The company has been releasing new Apple Watches every year since they were introduced, but the product names and included features can be confusing. The first Apple Watch was called the “zero series” by technology enthusiasts, as they remained outside the current naming scheme. After the original model, the company released a brand new Apple Watch Series 2 and a stripped-down Apple Watch Series 1, each of which has the same fitness and health capabilities.

However, after that, things get even more complicated. The Apple Watch Series 3 was released a year later and is still being sold on Apple’s website. Every year after that, the company added additional fitness and health features to the Apple Watch, including new hardware sensors. The Apple Watch SE, a cheaper version of a smartwatch with slightly limited features, has its own functionality different from the Apple Watch Series 7. With this in mind, the available status sensors and tracking may vary depending on the device, and the company usually improves them. these functions are available with each update.

Although the Apple Watch is equipped with a set of health sensors — from a heart rate sensor to an electrocardiogram and a blood oxygen sensor — real blood pressure monitoring is not supported on a smartwatch. Several apps claim to provide functionality, but they don’t work unless an external blood pressure monitor is connected. According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple plans to add blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch in the future along with other health sensors. These include blood glucose monitoring and blood alcohol tracking, but some of these features require government approval before they are published.

Viewing AD data on Apple Watch using the app

The Apple Watch does not have a blood pressure monitor, but there is a heart rate sensor and an electrocardiogram. This is good news for people concerned about hypertension, as heart rate and blood pressure have a positive correlation, according to a University of Minnesota study (via NCBI). The researchers concluded that “increased heart rate is associated with increased peripheral blood pressure, increased risk of cardiovascular disease and is amenable to change.” This means that Apple Watch users can get an idea of their blood pressure status based on heart rate readings. However, if someone is worried about their blood pressure or needs to monitor it for health reasons, it is recommended to use appropriate medical equipment.

There are also legitimate ways to track blood pressure using an Apple Watch, although this is not possible on the device. Third-party blood pressure monitors such as QardioArm, Withings and iHealth can connect to the Apple Health app on the iPhone to provide blood pressure data. This data can then be viewed on the wearer’s wrist using the Apple Watch app, which can be useful for continuous monitoring. They work in the same way as other health monitors, such as constant glucose monitors, which constantly collect data that can be viewed on an Apple Watch. Although the Apple Watch does not yet have a blood pressure monitor, they can still give a reliable picture of the owner’s health status.