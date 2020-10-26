Does Suga have a special daughter in her life?

BTS: Suga keeps the ARMY on top of his every move while they wait to discover the details of his love life

Whether it’s because of their incredible voices, their trendy style, or their great looks, K-pop group BTS has taken the world by storm.

The talented boy band is made up of seven handsome young men that many of us drool over, especially Min Yoongi, nicknamed “Suga.”

The BTS rapper has placed himself in the hearts of many, but what kind of woman has captured his heart? Let’s take a look at Suga’s love story.

Suga’s ideal

The members of BTS each have unique personalities; Suga is known for his shy and serious nature, he is also a sensitive boy who has experienced love in different ways.

In his lyrics, the idol raps about his doubts, fears and dreams, so the ARMY knows that he is a man with a soft heart is a man that many of us yearn for.

According to Suga, your partner should have some traits similar to yours. Some of these traits include a desire to learn new things, a love of hip hop music, and intelligence. She revealed that an ideal partner should be a person with whom you can find peace of mind and express your true self.

The first love is the deepest

In his school days, Suga had a crush on one of his friends. He had very deep feelings for the unidentified girl to whom he finally confessed his love. Fortunately, and unsurprisingly, the girl felt the same for the K-Pop star.

Although their relationship started well, their communication was not the same as when they were friends, so the girl decided to end it.

During an assignment in which the students had to write a letter, Suga decided to dedicate her piece to her former love. In the letter, he regretted that the relationship was not as he wanted, but hopefully he will find his ideal woman now that BTS has dominated music since 2020 began.

All women linked to Suga

During Suga’s successful career with BTS, he has been linked to many female K-pop stars. In various video compilations, many fans have speculated about her attraction to K-pop star IU.

The two have worked together on the song “Eight”, which was very well received by the public; in fact, the song topped the music charts. The two are currently great friends and colleagues, but so far not his girlfriend, could their musical compatibility point to a potential love?

Another star linked to Suga is Red Velvet’s Wendy. The two have performed live shows together, but there is no evidence linking them to a romantic relationship.

Suga and the singer, Suran have worked together on different songs like “So Far Away” and “Wine”; However, Suga and Suran’s close friendship was nothing more than friendship. In fact, Big Hit Entertainment released a statement denying the rumors between the two K-pop stars.

On many occasions, fans have caught Suga’s reactions when watching TWICE’s performances. Many have concluded that there is a connection between Suga and TWICE leader Jihyo; However, Jihyo is in a relationship with celebrity Kang Daniel.

Who has Suga’s attention?

Most of the women that Suga has been linked to turn out to be nothing more than friends. One woman in particular has Suga’s attention: the gorgeous Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson.

Johansson impressed Suga in her lead role in the film, Black Widow, a production inspired by the Marvel Comics character. Fortunately, this is just a little crush.



