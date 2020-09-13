Does Suga have a NEW GIRLFRIEND? Here the details

Little is known about the love life of Suga, one of BTS’s favorite idols, but here are some details, does he have a new girlfriend?

BTS’s idol band is currently leading the top spot when it comes to the world of K-pop, and apart from their team leader Jeon Jung-kook, there is one man who has played a huge role in ensuring that the The band has hits to their credit, it is rapper and author Suga, also known as Min Yoon-gi, who is also part of the BTS band as a singer.

Min Yoon-gi’s inspiring lyrics come to life thanks to Jungkook and his mesmerizing voice and they certainly make the perfect team. While everyone knows Suga, the musician and rapper, how much do you know about the readers of his love life? Are you dating someone? He is single? Do you have a new girlfriend? Well, today we break the ice for you.

Does Suga have a new girlfriend?

According to reports on popsugar.com, BTS idol Suga is rumored to be dating K-pop soloist Suran after collaborating for a music album in the year 2017.

However, this seems not to be real, as soon Suga’s company, Big Hit Entertainment, issued a statement saying that the rumors are not true. Since then, Min Yoon-gi has maintained the fact that he is single much to the delight of ARMY.

Girls, how do you feel after hearing that Suga is single? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.



