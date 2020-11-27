Does NVIDIA sell graphics cards to crypto miners?

Although NVIDIA introduced three different models from the RTX 3000 series on September 1, there has been a stock shortage for a long time. In many countries around the world, the number of users who can access RTX 3000 series graphics cards is very low, except for editors, publishers and YouTube channels. So much so that it has become impossible to find both reference and special design cards, although 3 months have passed since the introduction of the cards. Now, the claim has been made that NVIDIA sells RTX 3000 series graphics cards to crypto miners.

This stock situation, which was previously experienced in AMD graphics cards, put players in a very difficult situation.

Does NVIDIA sell RTX 3000 series graphics cards to crypto miners?

A lot of different hardware was introduced in late 2020. While the players were quite excited before the introductions, this excitement has died down for now. On the console side, the introduction of the Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 has caused major stock problems. Among the newly introduced products, the only product that is relatively comfortable in stock for now is the Ryzen 5000 series processors. Especially RTX 3000 series graphics cards have been introduced, but there is a shortage of stock worldwide.

This stock shortage was previously seen in AMD’s RX 500 series graphics cards, and this was due to the boom in the crypto mining industry. Reports from financial analysts indicated that NVIDIA sells a large portion of its RTX 3000 series graphics cards to miners, resulting in a huge stock shortage. Experts also stated that we will not see a suitable retail supply until 2021.

NVIDIA sold $ 175 million worth of RTX 3000 series graphics cards to the crypto mining industry, according to Financial Analysts at RBC Captial Markets and Barrons. One of the factors that led to these predictions is that NVIDIA reported a 37 percent growth in the gaming industry in the third quarter of 2020. NVIDIA was already expected to sell to the crypto mining industry, but it was estimated that these sales would average $ 150 million.

According to TweakTown, it was stated that Ethereum miners should switch to more efficient hardware. NVIDIA’s new RTX 3000 series graphics cards are also thought to meet this need. The fact that the cards were sold directly to crypto miners led to a shortage of stock in the gaming industry. On the AMD side, many suppliers stated that they could not receive the cards at the specified time.

NVIDIA CFO recently announced that it will take a few more months to meet the increasing demand. According to many experts, not many gamers will be able to buy new graphics cards until 2021. The stock shortage experienced by NVIDIA and AMD has disappointed the players.



