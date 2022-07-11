Does Natalie Portman have a future in the MCU? Let’s discuss

This feature will allow you to dive deeper into the final scenes of Taika Veitit’s film “Thor: Love and Thunder” and find out what this may mean for the main character in the future. Stop reading if you haven’t seen the movie yet or are afraid of spoilers.

There were real stakes in Thor: Love and Thunder, and Gorr the butcher god (Christian Bale) turned out to be a worthy opponent for the Thunder God (Chris Hemsworth) and the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman). There were times when I sincerely believed that Thor might not get out of the movie alive… and I was right about something. Continuing to use the power given to her by Mjolnir, Jane Foster dies of cancer and dies in Thor’s arms. However, there is a kind of postponement.

In one of the two scenes in the middle of the credits, we learn that the Mighty Thor can enter Valhalla, probably because (as discussed earlier in the film) she died in battle. Heimdall (Idris Elba) is next to the great Jane and welcomes her to the afterlife. So Jane is dead. But is it really so? Do people really die in comic book movies? I think there are two interpretations of Portman’s intent in the post-credits scene, so let’s discuss them below and how they relate to the actress’ future in the MCU.

Let’s assume that Natalie Portman’s time in the MCU came to an end after “Thor: Love and Thunder”. She redeems the disappointing ending she got in “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness.” She can take part in the anticipated film adaptation of Jason Aaron’s “Thor,” in which Jane Foster is introduced for the first time as a warrior from Asgard. Elements of this comic are scattered throughout the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and this is one of the most important storylines for Foster, so it makes sense to let Portman play along in this movie.

She got a decent death. She helped save the children of Asgard and stop Gorr, the butcher god. And she lives her eternity among other illustrious warriors in Valhalla. The gods dream of reaching the afterlife, and Jane has arrived. If this scene is meant as a tender farewell, and Portman has no future in the MCU, then this is a very fitting end to Jane’s journey.

If the Marvel cinematic universe needs Jane Foster later, perhaps as a replacement for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, if the actor ever wants to retire, then the scene in the middle of the credits of “Thor: Love and Thunder” hides her in a safe place from where she can be found if necessary. What, don’t you think that with all the worlds Thor is able to visit, he wouldn’t be able to find a way to Valhalla to get Jane (and even Heimdall) out? Of course he could.

This leaves Jane Foster’s future open. A lot had to happen for her to come back. The story had to make sense. And Natalie Portman would like to do it. Personally, I think that Portman has received an amazing opportunity to fully show everything she is capable of in this sequel, and the return can reduce the cost of the effect. But you never know what the MCU might have in mind for Phase 5 and beyond, so it’s good that we still know with certainty where Foster resides.

I bet Natalie Portman is done. I think she agreed to return to the role of Jane Foster to wash away the unpleasant taste of “Thor: Kingdom of Darkness” from her mouth. She saw what Taika Waititi did with “Thor: Ragnarok” and wanted to have fun. But now that she has played The Mighty Thor, she has nothing else to do, and therefore the finale of Valhalla completes her journey.

Time will tell if Jane Foster will appear in the upcoming Marvel movie. In the meantime, watch her latest adventure with Thor and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.