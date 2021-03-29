Does my phone use League of Legends Wild Rift?

With the national launch of League of Legends: Wild Rift scheduled for March 29, 2021, developer Riot Games revealed which smartphone you need to have in order to run your new game! Below are the minimum requirements for both Android and iOS devices.

Requirements for playing on Android

On Android devices it is necessary to have 2 GB of RAM, Quad-core 1.5 GHz Processor (32 or 64 bits), and Video Card Mali-T860, in addition to Android Operating System 5 or later.

✨O servidor das Américas do Wild Rift chega no dia 29 de março!✨ ▶️Bora já fazer o pré-registro: https://t.co/nllFQYsqrw pic.twitter.com/xXlge9Xwgl — League of Legends: Wild Rift Brasil (@WildRiftBR) March 9, 2021

Requirements for playing on iOS

On iOS, it is necessary to have at least 1 GB of RAM, Dual-core 1.4 GHZ Processor (Apple A8), PowerVR GX6450 Video Card and iOS 10 Operating System or later.

Compatible devices

A list of devices officially compatible with the title has also been revealed, which are as follows. It is worth noting that similar hardware and performance devices must also support the game:

iPhone 6s; iPhone 7, 7 Plus; iPhone 8, 8 Plus; iPhone X, XR, XS;

Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, S8 Plus, S9, S9 Plus, S10, S10e, S10, S10 +;

Samsung Galaxy A7, A10, A20, A30, A50, A70;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Note 9 Plus, Note 9S;

Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer, Mi 9, Mi 9T, Mi 9 Pro, Mi 10;

Xiaomi Black Shark II;

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro;

Asus ROG Phone;

Asus Zenfone 4;

LG G8X ThinQ;

Huawei Mate 20, 20 X;

Huawei P30, P30 Pro;

Razer Phone;

Motorola G7, G8, Edge, Edge +, Zoom.

