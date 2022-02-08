Does My PC Run Lost Ark? Check The PC Requirements!

Lost Ark arrives on February 11th for everyone who wants to play, but players who purchased special item packs already have access to the game starting today, February 8th. So it’s a great time to check whether or not your PC can run the game, check out the minimum and recommended requirements below!

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 / AMD HD6850

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

It’s no surprise that Lost Ark isn’t very demanding of your PC’s hardware. This is common in free-to-play MMORPGs, which bet on a large player base.

If you intend to play, but have not purchased an item pack and will wait for the 11th, it is worth remembering that you can pre-download the game.