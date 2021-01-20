Does Meghan Markle want to make peace with her father?

In 2018, Meghan Markle would have written a very poignant letter to her father to try to appease things between them … without much success!

The private life of Meghan Markle has often intrigued the tabloids! Shortly after her marriage to Prince Harry, she would have contacted her father to try to make peace with him… Without success!

For several months, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been living completely reclusive in their pretty villa in Montecito. But rest assured, everything seems to be going well for the Sussexes.

Away from prying eyes, they therefore raise their little Archie in peace! And Doria Ragland, the mother of the Duchess is never far to lend a hand.

Last I heard, they also reportedly signed a golden deal with Netflix and Spotify last year. They should therefore unveil certain projects in 2021.

Wanting to restore their image, Meghan Markle and Harry no longer want to be the target of tabloids and paparazzi. To this day, they are fighting a legal battle against Associated Newspapers Ltd … the parent company of the “Daily Mail”!

And this Tuesday, January 19 was rich in revelations! Obviously, Archie’s mom would have done anything to calm things down with her dad Thomas Markle.

MEGHAN MARKLE: HER FATHER OFTEN KISSED HER!

A few years ago, Meghan Markle saw red when the “Daily Mail” unveiled her letters exchanged with her father. This is mainly why the Duchess sued the tabloid for “invasion of privacy”.

During his last trial, the contents of one of these letters came to light. In an excerpt, Archie’s mom is said to have asked Thomas Markle (shortly after her marriage to Prince Harry) that she wanted “nothing but peace.”

Hurt by her actions, the former Suits star reportedly wrote her letter “not in anger but in sorrow.” As a reminder, Archie’s grandfather had embarrassed his daughter and the Windsor clan on several occasions by organizing fake paparazzades.

His many television appearances had also ended up making matters worse. To the point of annoying Meghan Markle to the highest point, who subsequently decided to cut ties with him!