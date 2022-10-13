Does King Charles III have a wedding photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his office?

Much has been said about the relationship between King Charles III and his youngest son Prince Harry. The father-son’s condition has worsened since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as the king is expected to be ruthless in his treatment of Harry and Meghan Markle. After resigning as members of the royal family in January 2022, the Sussex family made numerous accusations against the House of Windsor, especially against the newly appointed King and Queen Consort.

Harry questioned his father’s parenting skills in a controversial interview, while Meghan also admitted that she had faced racist remarks from some members of the royal family.

Charles has not forgotten the statements made by his son and daughter-in-law, and the couple were completely suspended during the Queen’s funeral. Although Harry and Meghan have been in the United Kingdom for more than two weeks, they have not been invited to some important events. Moreover, the Sussex were lagging behind in terms of seating during state funerals. Although the tension is obvious, the royal fans saw something in the king’s office that would support their hopes for reconciliation.

King Charles III pays tribute to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

On Wednesday, King Charles III held a weekly meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss. Royal producer Lizzie Robinson shared a brief overview of the meeting in the form of a short video. The clip shows Liz curtsying to the monarch before the camera turns to get a proper look at the office. Royal fans noticed a small corner in Charles’s office, where several valuable photographs were posted.

One of the pictures that attracted the attention of the audience was the wedding portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the ceremony. The photo was taken in 2018 at Windsor Castle, it was attended by all family members. Monarchists believe that the presence of a portrait at King’s workplace indicates that he has a weakness for this couple.

Meanwhile, the relationship between the family may take an interesting turn during the coronation ceremony of Charles, which is scheduled for May 6, 2023. It is not yet known if the couple will be invited to the event, although the Queen Consort seems to want their presence.