Does Jimin have a car? What’s the car of your dreams?

Find out if BTS’s Jimin has a car or not! The famous and mysterious idol reawakens the curiosity of the ARMY

Park Ji-min, also known as Jimin, is a famous South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer for the renowned K-pop band BTS.

The idol has made many fall in love with his incredible voice, dance moves, and style. He is part of the renowned South Korean boy band since its inception in 2013.

BTS’s Jimin has a huge following from around the world. He has received much love and support from the ARMY, who recognize him as one of the strongest backbones of the renowned group.

Jimin has also released his two solo tracks: “Lie” in 2016 and “Serendipity” in 2017, under BTS, and he is one of the most successful music artists in the K-pop industry with worldwide recognition just like his peers idol.

Jimin has a very soft, shrill and melodious voice. In addition to singing, he is also known for his incredible dance moves and style. Jimin has always nailed it with his style, looks, and voice.

Does Jimin own a car or not?

In BTS, Jungkook and Jin have cars, but not Jimin, however, he has been seen riding in his classmates’ car several times.

It was in 2017 when BTS’s Jimin uploaded a video of him on Twitter, sitting in the passenger seat of a car with his seat belts on.

It was Jin’s car and very soon the ARMY discovered the car and all the details about it. As we discovered in La Verdad Noticias, it is a Porsche Panamera GTS or Turbo. Both cars are worth over $ 100,000!

Ok I seriously think Jimin is riding in a sports car, look at that back spoiler n that classic sports car seat ! #BTSALBUM7DAYS #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/TVahw1gWf9 — 제일 귀여운 아기 🐣 (@pugjeemin) September 10, 2017

Although he has great fortune and fame, Jimin has not shown signs of looking for a car of his own, but luckily for the idol, his peers and friends in BTS have no problem with lending him theirs, even though they are not cheap at all.

What do you think of the trust between Jimin and the rest of BTS, to the point of letting the others ride their expensive cars? Tell us in the comments.



