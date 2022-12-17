Does Henry Cavill’s Departure From Superman Mean He Can Play James Bond?

The departure of Henry Cavill from Washington and The Witcher left a deep wound that would otherwise have been possible with only 32 ACP. Speaking of which, this deep wound will heal only if the British actor held the iconic James Bond 32 ACP pistol in his hands. The past year has been a whirlwind of countless speculations, especially in the case of Henry Cavill. Fans were initially intrigued by a possible Marvel debut when he wasn’t in Black Adam.

But this means Henry Cavill can finally play James Bond, right? pic.twitter.com/PLUMSQxN84 — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) December 15, 2022

Then there was the departure of Daniel Craig from the James Bond franchise, and fans KNEW that the mantle should go to Henry Cavill. His connection with the role did not begin with the fact that he admitted that he would like to play this role, but back in 2005, when he was actually ready to appear in Casino Royale.

In the end, Craig was chosen because they preferred someone older. However, Martin Campbell then really wanted Henry Cavill. And fans wholeheartedly hope that love only grows stronger over the years.

Will Henry Cavill be the next James Bond?

Given the recent turn of events, every time Henry Cavill and the big movie franchise meet in a sentence ending with a question mark, the heart contracts. At first it was the news that he had left The Witcher. And then came the announcement of his return to DC, which within a month was refuted by another announcement that he was leaving Superman forever.

Both roles were key not only in Cavill’s career, but also in their own cinematic universes. Henry Cavill brought life, vulnerability and struggle to both characters, who thanks to him will now remain iconic.

Henry Cavill go be James Bond, go join the MCU, make a Sherlock trilogy, be a Targaryen, fuck it! Be them all! You deserve to be appreciated pic.twitter.com/tOlK8mKe8A — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) December 15, 2022

Since both the Witcher and Superman have gone out of his way, fans need him to play James Bond. However, this is not just a meaningless request. Cavill with his blue eyes, British accent, class and physique is so close to the real James Bond, who may well be his ancestor.

The James Bond franchise, like Cavill, are perfect for each other. Cavill recently left DC, and James Bond broke up with Daniel Craig.

henry cavill should sign that james bond contract right about now. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) December 8, 2022

Therefore, we believe that these two should instantly hit each other. Cavill may be destined for James Bond. But he’s not the only one. From Idris Elba to Harry Styles, the list goes on for a long time. But Cavill and his fans really need this James Bond-sized victory.

Do you want Henry Cavill to play James Bond? Let us know in the comments below.