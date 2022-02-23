Does Elden Ring Have Cross-Play Or Cross-Gen? See Main Questions

Elden Ring, one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, officially arrives this Friday on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Given the action-RPG’s more ambitious scope and the refinement of past elements of FromSoftware’s games, it’s only natural to have doubts about the existence of cross-play or cross-gen multiplayer – that is, the ability to enter matches with players from different platforms.

To help understand the limits of multiplayer for up to four players of Elden Ring, Voxel has gathered, in the following lines, the main doubts about cross-play and cross-gen in the FromSoftware release.

Does Elden Ring have cross-play?

No, Elden Ring does not allow players from consoles that are not of the same device family to join multiplayer matches. This means that Xbox cannot communicate with PlayStation or PC, for example.

Does Elden Ring have cross-gen?

Yes, next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S support multiplayer matches with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, respectively. In other words, if you have an Xbox One and would like to play Elden Ring with a friend on Xbox Series X or S, for example, you will be able to join the same session as them without any problems.