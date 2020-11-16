Does Cristiano Ronaldo run faster than Usain Bolt?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the footballers who made the biggest impression on football fans! He is so fast that some people think he runs faster than Usain Bolt.

In the world of football, there are many names that will never be forgotten. Starting with Diego Maradona, Pelé, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane. Or Michel Platini and even Cristiano Ronaldo.

The latter is still in the race! At 35, he is still as powerful as when he started! As he nears retirement, Cristiano Ronaldo still has champion health and physique! He’s training hard to keep his power on the pitch! And this, even during a period of confinement!

The young dad even obtained 8 Olympic champion titles. It’s a lot ! And that even made him the fastest sprinter in the world.

However, this prize was awarded to Usain Bolt. This Jamaican sprint specialist was considered a legend after achieving a third consecutive treble in the 100m, 200m and 4 × 100m in Rio.

An exceptional and completely new feat! Usain Bolt has even been eleven times world champion.

“CRISTIANO RONALDO WOULD BE FASTER THAN ME”

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo to be faster than Usain Bolt is therefore a blow to sprinter fans! However, Usain Bolt confided that it was very likely!

So he revealed in an interview with Marca: “Cristiano Renaldo would win safely. Because he’s still active. He works hard every day. And for me, he’s a great athlete. He is always at the top of his sport. ”

The great champion then continues: “He works very hard and is always focused. I think at the moment he would be faster than me. “



