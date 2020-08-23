Does Cole Sprouse have a new girlfriend after Lili Reinhart

A few days ago, Lili Reinhart decided to tell the truth about her relationship with Cole Sprouse. So she confirmed their painful breakup:

“I am no longer the human being that I was four months ago (…) This is the first time in four years that I have been able to stop and face the immense changes in my life. suffered ”.

“I couldn’t see the light. I felt like I was dying. It was really hard, and there’s no other way than to get through this ”

“I took the road less traveled. I had to face my own pain. The last two months have probably been the hardest of my life. ”

COLE SPROUSE: VERY CLOSE TO A MYSTERIOUS GIRL!

Cole Sprouse did the same on his Instagram account: “Lili and I therefore separated in January of this year. But we decided to go our separate ways in March. ”

“I had the chance to have an incredible experience. I will always feel lucky and cherish the chance to fall in love. I only wish him the greatest love and happiness for moving forward. Also his film will be released soon! I’m sure she’s as amazing as anything she does. Thanks guys ”

Since then, is Cole Sprouse in a relationship again? Last June, he was seen with a mysterious girl. Our colleagues from the Daily Mail have therefore shared photos.

But Cole Sprouse preferred to remain silent about his love life. One thing is certain! His fans can’t wait to learn more!



