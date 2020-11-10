Does Chris Brown have 15,000 unpublished songs?

Chris Brown has a lot to do with his fans’ hatches. Does the singer and Rihanna’s ex have so many songs under his belt?

Well, for a surprise, it’s quite a surprise… Indeed, Chris Brown claims to have a whole host of songs, ready to be released. Enough to protect him for a while, if we are to believe his words …

Chris Brown is a more than prolific singer, it seems. The singer has just said in a live that he has a number of songs under his belt.

Many pieces that could then bring him a nice jackpot. In any case, it could please his fans who are just waiting for that.

After all, her ex Rihanna is making everyone wait with her new album. It’s been a while since she released anything and made everyone languish with “R9”.

Is Chris Brown, who is still very close to his ex playing the same game? This one would have no less than 15,000 unreleased songs!

15,000 is a big number, all in all … It’s hard to believe it and yet, the singer of “I Can Transform Ya” wants to tell whoever wants it!

In a live video reposted on Twitter, Chris Brown says so himself. To the question “how many records do you have left? “, Chris didn’t go all the way!

“Honestly, I have about 15,000 songs.” Pretty much… That makes a bunch of songs to his credit. No wonder he manages to release titles without us seeing it coming.

On the Web, Internet users then wondered about this abundance of titles never released. “Why do artists have to hide their music,” one fan asked on Twitter.

“He must have meant 1500”, reports another Twittos following the video in which Chris Brown reveals this number which leaves speechless. We too have a hard time believing it… And you?



