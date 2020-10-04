Does BTS’s J-Hope like fans calling him Oppa?

AJ-Hope from the Bangtan Boys asked him how he likes ARMY to call him affectionately and the rapper answered this …

All the boys of BTS are very loved by their fans and they have come to give them different names of affection, referring to their personality or some diminutive of their real name.

J-Hope is known for his charisma and great presence on the stage, another of the characteristics that identifies the idol of the company Big Hit Entertainment is that he is very close to ARMY, he is always aware of his followers and fans.

Recently, the boy from the city of Ilgokdong, Gwangju in South Korea, has been very active within the Weverse application, where netizens asked him what he likes to be called, does the idol like to be called? call Oppa?

DOES J-HOPE LIKE TO BE CALLED OPPA ?, BTS IDOL RESPONDS ON WEVERSE.

These days Hoseok has been very active in the Weverse app, posting different images, messages for Internet users, sharing some details of his routine and even asking his fans how they are doing.

In a post ARMY asked Hoseok:

How do you like to be called?

In the publication the fan put 5 possible options: Hobi, Hope, J-Hope, Jung Hoseok and Oppa. The Bangtan Boys idol replied:

It’s hard to pick just 1



