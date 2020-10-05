Does Billie Eilish’s brother have a stage name?

Finneas O’Connell, Billie Eilish’s brother, often releases his own music, but have you ever wondered, what is his stage name?

Billie Eilish is a record-breaking singer at the top of the charts, but she’s not doing it alone. The “Bad Guy” performer often attributes much of her success to working alongside her older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

Born and raised alongside Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell is a musician, playing guitar and piano, as well as mixing music as a soloist and for his sister. However, some know this artist by his stage name (which is very similar to his real name).

What is Finneas O’Connell’s stage name?

The brother of the “My Future” performer often goes by a stage name while performing. His full birth name is Finneas Baird O’Connell, (Baird is his mother’s last name), but he simplifies it to FINNEAS when he releases music. There are even some songs that are already available to stream under this name.

Singer Billie Eilish technically uses a stage name while performing. Eilish isn’t her last name, it’s O’Connell. Because her full name is considerably long, Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, the artist only releases music under the name “Billie Eilish”.

Finneas writes music for Billie Eilish

In addition to acting as a soloist, Finneas often appears alongside her sister. She even won a couple of Grammy Awards for her music, including the album titled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go.

Although Finneas writes music for Billie Eilish and performs alongside her at select concerts, the artist claimed that his solo music has a different feel. This is mainly because it has a different writing process.

Billie Eilish and Finneas doing press for #NoTimeToDie in the UK. pic.twitter.com/zIJSQieNpq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2020

Fans can learn more about the singer and her brother on social media. Billie Eilish’s music, including her hit album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, is available on music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.



