Does Angelina Jolie seem to like acting less and less?

In a recent interview with the magazine “60 Minutes”, Angelina Jolie admits that she no longer has the same passion for comedy!

Angelina Jolie has lived several lifetimes in this lifetime. Over the years, the public has seen the very famous American actress transcend herself in different ways.

He notably witnessed her very long fight against depression, followed her maternal dedication, but also appreciated her humanitarian work.

But fans of the huge star are especially waiting for their idol’s big comeback on the big screen. We have to believe that they can’t wait any longer! And we understand them.

To the delight of the latter, Angelina Jolie will then appear in the next Marvel film, The Eternals. But we will still have to wait.

The film will not be released until November 5, 2021 in France. Besides, it could be that the 45-year-old actress faces her last movie appearance here.

In a recent interview with American news magazine 60 Minutes, she said she was nearing the end of her career. Yes, you did hear …

It therefore aims for new horizons!

ANGELINA JOLIE: THE END OF THE COMEDY?

In this same interview, Angelina Jolie explains to Bob Simon that she loves cinema. Particularly because her job allows her to make friends all over the world.

But the very famous 45-year-old actress still thinks about quitting: “I’m going to make more (movies). I don’t know how much longer […] I don’t love as much as I used to. ”

The one who plays Lara Croft feels like she’s at a point in her life where she wants to start doing other things. It must be said that she has played all kinds of characters for a very long time.

“I feel like I’m going to hit my stride in my 50s,” she said. Angelina Jolie then told a little anecdote that seems to have marked her a lot.

“We were on the trampoline the other day, and the kids said to me, ‘No, mom, don’t do that. You’re going to hurt yourself, ‘she begins to relate. And I was like, ‘My God, that’s not funny. There was a day when I was an action star. And now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’m going to hurt myself. ”

Even the biggest stars have to submit to the passage of time … And it goes by very quickly! The very big American star is about to bow out.

But rest assured, it does not mean to disappear!