Dodgers and Cubs Reportedly Agree to MLB Swap

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in exchange for the Chicago Cubs.

This move was made shortly before the trading deadline on Tuesday, August 2.

Martin has played 34 games for the Cubs this season. In 31.1 innings, the 36-year-old right-hander registered 40 outs and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.

Martin signed a one-year contract with Chicago before the 2022 season, but will finish the year with the Dodgers.

Four of the Dodgers’ eight pitchers were unavailable for Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Nationals due to heavy use after the All-Star break. Obviously, the Los Angeles organization was in dire need of increasing the depth of the bullpen before the deadline in 2022.

The Dodgers lead the NL West 67-32. As the stacked Los Angeles lineup heads toward what could be another World Series run, they will certainly need depth on the mound.

Perhaps Martin will be able to enjoy a career revival in Los Angeles.