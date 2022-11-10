Dodge Cat Begs Elon Musk to Let Her fix Christmas “Mistake” on Twitter

Dodge Cat music star has been begging Elon Musk to let her change her Twitter name since Christmas after the platform changed its rules regarding name changes for verified accounts.

At the end of October, Elon Musk finally closed his major acquisition of Twitter, reportedly laying out $44 billion for the social media platform.

The Tesla CEO has embarked on making quite significant changes to Twitter since the takeover, including introducing verification for Twitter Blue accounts. Anyone who pays $8 a month for a premium plan will get a confirmation tick.

However, in this case you will not be able to change your display name. This is a change from the previous rules, according to which you could change your display name, but could not change your actual Twitter handle, otherwise you would have lost the check mark.

Doja Cat Stuck Like Christmas on Twitter After Rule Change

Well, Dodge Cat broke the new rules after recently changing her name for Christmas to get into the festive spirit.

“Why can’t I change my name here,” the singer—songwriter asked on November 9. “How can I change it, and fuck you, Elon.” Soon after, she went even further, tagging Musk in another tweet. “I don’t want an eternal Christmas @elonmusk. Please help, I made a mistake,” Dodge added.

This drew Musk’s attention to her when he offered an answer shortly after. “Working on it!” He said, before adding, “It’s pretty funny though.”

Working on it! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Dodge also took some pictures of people who had already subscribed to Twitter Blue, asking why they were paying $8 a month to post what they were doing.

Since Musk has already undone several changes—most notably the new “official” tag he deployed for pre—existing verified accounts-he may change the new rules for display names.

The South African business mogul has admitted that Twitter will make its share of mistakes with the changes, so we’ll just have to wait and see what he has planned.