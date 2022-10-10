Documentary Producer Files Legal Request for Photos, Videos and Audio Related to Kobe Bryant’s Accident, But Says He Doesn’t Want Images of Victims

A documentary film production company that specializes in videos about arrests and traffic accidents is suing to get the video under the California Public Records Act about the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

The company Real World Media LLC, which posts videos on YouTube with titles such as “Interview in the hospital of a man who just escaped from a killer,” “27-year-old man caught with 26 pounds of cocaine” and “Drunk pilot crashed a corporate plane in Nevada,” claims that On Friday the Supreme Court of Los Angeles- Angeles filed a petition that he was wrongfully denied access to the requested information.

“(Real World Media) is looking for video, audio and photo recordings related to the accident and subsequent investigations; (the company) is not looking for images of those who died after the accident,” the petition says.

The latter type of photos were at the center of a court case that ended in August, in which a Los Angeles federal jury ordered Los Angeles County to pay a total of $31 million to Bryant’s widow Vanessa and an Orange County resident who lost their daughter and wife. in the accident for the mental suffering caused by photographs of the bodies of the victims of the accident taken by sheriff’s deputies and firefighters.

A LASD representative did not respond to a request for comment on the production company’s statement, but given the recently settled case, the department is likely to be extremely cautious in its actions.

A representative of Real World Media on January 26, 2021 submitted a request for records under the CPRA to the Sheriff’s Department, but LASD rejected the request in May of the same year, stating that the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have jurisdiction over the accident, the petition says.

However, Real World was looking for its own LASD records, not NTSB or FAA records, the petition says.

The second request, filed on August 23, requested “a complete, unedited electronic copy of the original resolution, original quality, transmitted … via the Internet, of any and all video, audio and photo recordings created, used, recorded or otherwise obtained.” in connection with any part of the emergency response and investigation of this accident.”

On September 21, Villanueva sent Real World Media a letter rejecting their request, stating that the department “cannot provide records in response to your request” based on a section of the Government Code that allows agencies to withhold records when the public interest in deterring records outweighs the public interest in disclosing information.

However, under the same section of the code, LASD bears the burden of demonstrating the existence of a public interest by not disclosing records that clearly outweigh the public interest served by the disclosure of records, according to the petition.

“The rejection letter does not indicate any public interest in non-disclosure…,” the petition says, which further states that delays in the transmission of information are the delay of the defendants, and the failure to provide any records in response to the CPRA request is “illegal.”