Doctor Who: Russell T Davies Responds to Ryan Gosling Cameo Rumors

“Doctor Who” showrunner Russell T. Davis has responded to ongoing rumors that Hollywood star Ryan Gosling may appear in the series. Davis returns to the iconic British sci-fi series after the BBC reboot of the series in 2005. Since then, the Welsh writer has brought iconic dramas to the screen, including “Years and Years” and the most recent groundbreaking mini-series “It’s a Sin.” Doctor Who, which has been running for almost 60 years, is constantly changing its main star and creative team, and Davis returns in 2023 to present the 14th Dr. Nkuti Gatwa.

In recent weeks, Gatwa has preceded his Sonic Screwdriver and TARDIS trip to toyland. The rising actor is part of the star cast of Greta Gerwig’s long-awaited Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie. Among Gatva’s peers playing one of the Ken is Ryan Gosling from The Grey Man. Gosling recently caused a stir online when he was spotted on the set of “Barbie” in a custom-made T-shirt with a picture of Gatva in the role of the new Doctor in Doctor Who, and it soon became clear that the actor is a big fan of the British show.

Speaking on the BBC’s The One Show, Davis finally reacted to the viral discussion around Gosling and Doctor Who. To a direct question from host Jemaine Jenas, the showrunner replies: “If Ryan Gosling was in Doctor Who, I wouldn’t be sitting here,” adding further that he would be in Cardiff with the actor, “drinking.” unfamiliar with fan speculation and rumors, but has always remained silent and secretive about cameos and comebacks. Watch the moment below:

Let me tell you… if Ryan Gosling was in Doctor Who, I wouldn’t be sitting here. I was in Cardiff with my good buddy Ryan and had a drink.

Davis’ new Doctor Who show has been filming in the UK in recent weeks, and fan excitement has reached a new high following recent reports that fan favorites David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return after their previous partnership in Davis’ final season in 2008. Dr. Tennant will meet Neil Patrick Harris as the new secretive villain. Like Gosling, Harris brings the look of a movie star to a modest British TV show.

Although it’s clear that Gosling hasn’t had time to star in Doctor Who yet, Davis clearly loves the actor and is ready to attract as many big names to the series as possible. As Doctor Who looks to regain its former glory as one of the biggest shows on television, any celebrity cameo would probably be welcome. It is not yet known whether the La La Land star will ever be able to travel in the TARDIS. Meanwhile, Doctor Who continues to shoot upcoming specials.