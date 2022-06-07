Doctor Who: Predictions for the image of Dr. Kutti Gatwa

After the recent announcements, “Doctor Who” fans had a lot to talk about. The return of past Doctors, classic companions and the homecoming of Russell T. Davis as a showrunner — all this was met with universal excitement. Most of the fans’ attention was focused on how the return of David Tennant would fit into the upcoming 60th anniversary special, and talk about the incarnation of Nkuti Gatwa was somewhat postponed. But with a showrunner like Russell T. Davis, who is known for his subversive actions and creating hype, it’s only a matter of time before “Doctor Who” fans learn more about the latest incarnation of the Time Lord.

After the announcement that Gatwa will take on the role, fans are curious what his portrayal of the iconic role will look like. Each incarnation of the Doctor has its own unique features. Although they are all united by curiosity and a desire to help others, which usually leads to them getting into all sorts of dangerous situations, their personalities and behavior are completely different. Previous Doctors, such as the Fourth and Eleventh, were much more quirky and cheerful, while others, such as the Third, Ninth and Twelfth, had sharp tongues and were not afraid to be bold when necessary. Therefore, it is not surprising that fans are wondering how Gatva’s image will stand out from the crowd. Since there is little information at the moment, the possibilities are endless.

Gatva is best known for his role in the Netflix series “Sex Education”, where he plays the character Eric, the exuberant, cheeky and loyal best friend of the main character Otis. Many praised Gatva for this role, and he even won the Scottish BAFTA Award for Best Actor, so he certainly has the acting ability to fight the Doctor. Of course, it is quite possible that Gatva draws inspiration from the time when he was Eric, and embodies it in his version of the main character.

However, with Russell T. Davis at the helm, it’s more likely that he and Gatwa will want to give fans something they don’t expect. It might have been entirely predictable if Davis wanted Gatwa to play a role in the same vein as Matt Smith or Jodie Whittaker. The two are more famous for their alien feature, which is more like his character Eric from “Sex Education.” It is likely that Gatwa will want to take a new archetype instead.

It is also doubtful that Davis will play old ground and characterize Gatwa as similar to Christopher Eccleston or David Tennant (both of whom played the role when Davis was showrunner from 2005 to 2010). So, if Gatva’s Doctor is unlikely to behave like these four incarnations — they were all Doctors from the revival series — then fans can get a Doctor who is not like any of the recent memories.

There are two directions in which Gatwa can develop the character, which will undoubtedly alienate fans when he finally appears on screens. The former would have found Dr. Gatwa more unstable and changeable. The Doctor has always been crazy in a box, but maybe Gatva’s Doctor could take this to a new level and make the character even more unpredictable than his predecessors. The Seventh and Eleventh Doctors are the closest thing fans have seen to this: McCoy and Smith quickly switch between quirky characters and more manipulative, unforgiving sides. Many other incarnations have demonstrated this transition from sweet and empathetic to at times ruthless—the Ninth Doctor’s encounter with Cassandra comes to mind—but Gatwa could have put much more emphasis on this instability and added a new level of reckless dedication that would have provided a lot of opportunity for character growth.

The second direction can show that Gatwa plays the role of more gallant and charming. While the incarnation of David Tennant was in many ways a dashing hero, only the Third, Fifth and Eighth Doctors always behaved politely, and all three were more gentlemanly and refined than their colleagues. This characterization can be a big hit, and borrowing aspects such as the cute and cuddly character of the Fifth Doctor can be a hit. Such a character will appeal to many demographic groups and will not be too far from incarnations in New Who. Also, because Davis is well acquainted with pop culture and today’s views, this type of personality fits perfectly with both Davis as a writer and the acting range that Gatwa demonstrated in “Sex Education.”

Regardless of how the next Doctor is portrayed, it’s almost certain that Russell T. Davis and Nkuti Gatwa will want to update Doctor Who so that it attracts both old and new audiences, while preserving all the core values that the character and the series symbolize. Since both Davis and Gatwa are fans and understand its significance for many, it’s safe to say that the future of Doctor Who looks bright with the participation of these two.