Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker may leave after the season.

The classic BBC Doctor Who series may face – once again – changes in its cast. According to information released by the British website The Mirror, actress Jodie Whittaker, protagonist of the series, will leave the program after the conclusion of the next season.

With that, “Doctor”, main character of Doctor Who, will have his 14th role with a new actor or actress taking on the role for a future new season. Jodie was the first woman to play the character since the series was released in 1963.

The departure of Jodie and the change in the direction of the series is already being worked on by the production. “It’s all very secret,” a source told The Mirror, “but we know that Jodie is leaving and they are preparing for regeneration. At some point in the coming months, the arrival of the 14th Doctor will need to be filmed. It is very exciting ”.

Actors Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who star in the show alongside Jodie, are also expected to leave the cast of Doctor Who, according to the publication. Chris Chibnall must continue as a showrunner.

The production of Doctor Who was another one that had to be postponed due to the pandemic. With that, the filming of the new season – the 13th since the series was restarted in 2005, or the 39th, if we count every year since its launch in 1963 – should be completed by the middle of the year and released at the end of 2021 in British TV channel, BBC.

The last season starring Jodie will have only eight episodes. In Brazil, Doctor Who can be seen on streaming Globoplay.