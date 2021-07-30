Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall Will Leave The Series

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to star in Doctor Who, recently announced that she will be leaving the series next year. The actress’ departure will be accompanied by Chris Chibnall, current showrunner of the show.

The news was confirmed by the BBC itself through a statement on the official production page on its website. “Having been in charge since the start of filming for Doctor Who in 2017, showrunner Chris Chibnall and actress Jodie Whittaker have confirmed that they will depart from the most famous crime series on Earth — and the universe,” he wrote.

According to Chibnall, his departure and that of the actress had already been planned since 2017. “Jodie and I made a pact with each other at the beginning of this adventure of making three seasons and leaving. So now our shift is over and we are returning the keys,” he wrote in the same statement.

Whittaker also spoke, thanking the fans and the entire series staff. “My heart is full of love for the show, the team that make it, the fans and everything it has brought to my life. And I can’t thank Chris enough for trusting me with these stories,” she said.

Also according to the BBC, after the 13th season the show will have three specials in 2022. The departure of Whittaker and Chibnall will be materialized after the last of them, which will have a movie length.

Doctor Who: learn more about the famous British series

Doctor Who is a British crime series that had its original version aired between 1963 and 1989. Since 2005, the production is back on TV, offering different emotions for fans of the production.

The plot revolves around a time and space traveler, known as the Doctor, who travels through the TARDIS, a spaceship whose outer structure resembles the London police cabin of the 1960s.

With only one trailer revealed, the 13th season of the series will be available at the end of 2021 in the UK and is expected to arrive later in other countries. So stay tuned and don’t miss any news!