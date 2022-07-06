“Doctor Who” can finally explain the 1 main secret of the origin of the master

Doctor Who can finally explain one of the main mysteries of the origin of the Master in his new series with Big Finish Productions. Sasha Dhawan’s Master has staged a massacre since his first appearance in the 12th season of Doctor Who, episode 1, “Spyfall”, destroying Gallifrey and then revealing the Doctor’s hidden past as a Timeless Child in the season finale “Timeless Children”. However, the mystery of where the Master came from and why he suddenly returned to the side of darkness after he was a Missy has gone unnoticed—something that the recently announced six-episode audio series “Call Me Master” may finally dispel. once and for all.

The Peter Capaldi era in Doctor Who shows how the character of the Master undergoes a moral transformation when Missy Michelle Gomez decides to stand next to the Doctor in Doctor Falls. This leads to her being shot by the younger incarnation of John Simm, swearing that he will never be on the side of the Doctor. However, in the subsequent encounters of Master Sasha Dhawan with the Thirteenth Doctor, Jodie Whittaker, this is not considered, and the character is again obsessed with the desire to kill the Doctor and make her suffer. Although there are suggestions that the character may be an incarnation before Missy, merchandise such as Official Doctor Who Annual 2020 suggests otherwise, and Master Dhawana condemns Missy and says she has “spent too long” in the Doctor’s company.

This is where Big Finish can step in and respond as Missy becomes a nihilistic, hate-driven version of Master Dhawan. The character is due to reappear in a special edition of the TV series “Century” later in 2022 — but given that the episodes feature regeneration of Jodie Whittaker, Daleks, Cybermen and even classic satellites, it’s unlikely that we’ll have time to deal with the lingering problem. the question of where the Master came from. However, with six hours of play, the Big Finish series can fill in the gaps in who he is on the Master’s timeline, and the impact of his experience as a Missy on his actions throughout the Thirteenth Era.

Big Finish explained the Master’s past before

Indeed, this is not the first time Big Finish has eliminated gaps in the Master’s past. The series “Master of War” shows what Master Derek Jacobi did in the “Doctor Who Time War” and how he disguises himself as Professor Yana to escape from it, and Master Eric Roberts! The series also shows what he does after escaping his fate at the hands of the Eye of Harmony in the TV movie. Both serve to enrich the eras they hail from and serve as the connective tissue for a show that often breaks continuity due to ever-changing production groups.

Most importantly, the Missy series from Big Finish hints at where Sasha Dhawan’s Master came from, with the character Lumiat, a new addition to the Doctor Who Master story. In the episode “Lumiat”, it is revealed that after her death in “The Fall of the Doctor”, Missy used the forbidden Gallifreyan technology to separate all her best features from her bad side and cause a new regeneration. The result of this is a “good” version of The Master, played by Gina McKee, who eventually meets an earlier version of Missy. The story ends with Missy fighting and shooting herself from the future, triggering another regeneration, which she assumes will lead to the character returning to evil. Although Lumiat begins to regenerate at the end, it is unclear at this point he turns into a Dhawan or another new incarnation.

As for Call Me Master, it looks like there will finally be concrete answers about where Sasha Dhawan’s Master came from on the timeline, how he became what he is, and exactly how he stumbled upon the secret origin of Gallifrey. and the society of Time Lords, which shocked the Doctor’s world. Studying his origins may help shed additional light on one of the most important characters of the Jodie Whittaker era in Doctor Who and the series as a whole.