Doctor Who: 10 Exciting Elements To Anticipate In The 60th Anniversary Episode

The 60th anniversary of Doctor Who is drawing ever closer and plans are currently up in the air as to what fans can come to expect. It could be that one giant episode is planned for an unannounced release date (although the anniversary itself is actually November 23rd) or it may be that a number of specials are currently in development.

From what has been released about the celebration though, there’s plenty to get excited about. From familiar faces to debuting heroes, and a fan favorite writer making their return, there’s a little something for everyone from every era.

A New Doctor

There’s a changing of the guard happening on Doctor Who and Ncuti Gatwa has been selected as the next incarnation of the time traveling Doctor. Gatwa will be no stranger to fans of Sex Education, where he impressed everyone with his performance as Eric.

RELATED: Every Doctor Ranked by Their Outfits In Doctor Who

The actor has managed to demonstrate his supreme range, from the emotional depths he can pull from to the perfect comedic timing he’s shown in plenty of scenes. He will surely add a different energy to the T.A.R.D.I.S. and it does seem like his regeneration will take place as part of the anniversary.

Neil Patrick Harris’ Debut

While Gatwa might be joining the show for the long-term, Neil Patrick Harris is also getting in on the action for the anniversary. There are plenty of theories and rumors circulating as to who he could be, considering he is said to be the Doctor’s greatest enemy.

The Celestial Toymaker and The Master are the two top candidates at the moment, but no matter who he inhabits, NPH is sure to add a lot of charisma and charm to proceedings. Fans have seen him be villainous before in A Series Of Unfortunate Events, and it might be time to turn that up a notch for the 60th anniversary.

Russell T. Davies Returns

Neil Patrick Harris is coming on board because of his working relationship with writer Russell T. Davies, who previously created It’s A Sin. However, Davies has a much wider filmography than just that show, with fans reminiscing about his time in the early days of the Doctor Who reboot.

Many believe Davies to be one of the best writers to ever work on the show, creating a range of incredible episodes throughout his run. While he will be returning as the showrunner, his influence does begin on the 60th anniversary, where it seems he’ll be working alongside exiting showrunner Chris Chibnall.

The End Of An Era

It’s an end of an era for Doctor Who, with Jodie Whitaker’s beloved version of the character departing, alongside her companions. It’s an emotional time for cast, crew, and fans alike, with a major story always getting created to send the previous Doctor on their way.

RELATED: 10 Best Stories To Introduce People To The Classic Series Of Doctor Who

Of course, there’s something quite exciting about this shift, as new is sometimes better. The 60th anniversary is sure to give Whitaker’s era a perfect sendoff though and fans are always intrigued by what will ultimately cause the regeneration. It will be an iconic moment no matter what happens.

Master Plan

The Master is one of the most compelling villains to ever grace the screen in Doctor Who. There have been some great variations of the character from Missy to some of the earliest versions with their cringy dialogue and over-the-top performances. The current Master, portrayed by Sacha Dhawan, feels like a combination of the old and new.

He’s by far one of the best parts of the latest era of Doctor Who and is returning for the 60th anniversary. No matter what happens, he just can’t seem to die and fans are in for a treat with his potential final appearance. His arc was linked with the destruction of Gallifrey and the breakdown of everything The Doctor knew about her past. However, there’s also a chance that it could be one of his ruses.

Familiar Companions

It’s time for fans of classic Doctor Who to take a trip down memory lane, for there are two companions returning for the next episode, both of which worked alongside a much earlier incarnation of the Time Lord. Ace and Tegan are famous allies and will be back in all their glory (via Radio Times).

It’s unclear how involved they will be with the plot, but there’s a suggestion here that their comeback could lead to the return of some other familiar faces. What’s more, it seems like more recent companions, like UNIT’s Kate Stewart portrayed by Jemma Redgrave, will also be appearing.

Rose’s Introduction

With a new Doctor comes a new companion and the latest series will surely introduce her in the 60th anniversary. Actress Yasmin Finney has been announced as companion Rose, who apparently has no ties to Rose Tyler who previously boarded the T.A.R.D.I.S.

RELATED: 10 Shows Doctor Who Could Crossover Into, According To Reddit

Famed for her work on Heartstopper, Finney was allowed to demonstrate what a force of nature she is in each scene, her raw talent shining through in every moment. She is undoubtedly going to be a great addition to the cast and audiences are excited to see where the show takes her character.

Old Time Lords

Companions are an exciting prospect but ultimately audiences want to see their favorite Doctors make their big comeback. David Tennant has already been confirmed for a return, with his Doctor spotted filming for the 60th anniversary (via Wales Online). Both Peter Capaldi and Matt Smith are heavily rumored and there might even be a chance that Christopher Ecclestone makes his mark again.

Outside of this, the classic Doctors are always willing to make an appearance of some kind, as they did for the 50th anniversary. The most likely among them to make an impact is Paul McGann, who previously returned for the short Night Of The Doctor. Regardless of who else is included, fans are thrilled by the 10th Doctor’s role.

Donna Noble

Donna Noble, portrayed by Catherine Tate, was an incredibly popular and hilarious companion, whose time in the T.A.R.D.I.S. was cut short after her mind was merged with that of the Time Lord. She can never remember her incredible past and yet she’s making a return.

Alongside her grandfather and her mother, Donna’s life will clearly be intercepted by The Doctor again, since they are fated to always crossover. It’s a thrilling idea that Tennant and Tate are going to be teaming up once more in the 60th anniversary (via Digital Spy).

Huge Scale

The 50th anniversary of the show was an indication that when it needs to Doctor Who can go big. The scale was extraordinary, with the show ultimately including huge British talent and crossing multiple Doctors over. It saw Gallifrey finally saved from the Time War and brought back old companions.

The 60th anniversary will surely be even more incredible and that’s something that fans are going to be eagerly anticipating. With Russell T. Davies sharing the idea that Doctor Who should expand to a Marvel-style shared universe, there’s an indication there that it could all begin with the next episode.