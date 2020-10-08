Doctor Strange joins Spider-Man 3 INCREDIBLE

Already confirmed, Doctor Strange joins Spider-Man 3 Benedict Cumberbatch will be Peter’s new mentor!

It looks like Spider-Man is getting a lot of help in his next live-action adventure, as another of Peter Parker’s mentors joins the ranks of Spider-Man 3.

Doctor Strange, played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Benedict Cumberbatch, has been added to the cast of the upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is scheduled to go into production in the near future.

Cumberbatch will take over this film before filming the sequel to the Doctor Strange film, which is directed by Sam Raimi.

Doctor Strange to mentor Spider-Man

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news of Cumberbatch’s appearance for the first time, Doctor Strange will act as Spider-Man’s mentor in the new movie.

With Tony Stark dead in Avengers: Endgame, and Nick Fury revealed to be in space at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter has been left without a superhero father figure, so Strange is now going to fill that role.

Without a doubt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us great news, what do you think of the appearance of Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3? You are excited? Tell us in the comments.



