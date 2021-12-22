Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Wins 1st Teaser

Doctor Strange: Marvel released, this Wednesday (22), the 1st teaser of Doutor Estranho at Multiverso da Loucura. The images show that the mystic hero (Benedict Cumberbatch) will have to face the consequences of tampering with space-time.

“His profanation of reality will not go unpunished”, says a voice referring to the protagonist in one of the video excerpts. In addition to the somber tone, another highlight is the appearance of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who should help fix the multiple realities.

Check out the teaser subtitled in Portuguese below:

The video released today by Marvel had already been presented to a part of the public. The excerpt is the 2nd post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Sem Volta para Casa, released in theaters on December 16th.

And Doutor Estranho no Multiverso da Loucura will have exactly the unfolding of facts that happened in the feature film of Amigão da Vizinhança. The film, which opens on May 5, 2022 in Brazilian cinemas, will feature names such as Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Xochitl Gomez and will be directed by Sam Raimi.