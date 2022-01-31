Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: New Synopsis With Mention Of A Mysterious Villain

Doctor Strange‘s MCU Sequel Offers New Clues Through Updated Description; Disney confirms the full cast. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next MCU movie set to hit theaters in May this year, has updated its official synopsis with a brief mention of a mysterious villain. This has been published by Disney, sharing the entire cast of a film that aims to open the Marvel multiverse definitively after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange 2 new synopsis

“In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its limits further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.” already a villain who for now remains anonymous.

And it is that despite the fact that in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that you can see at the beginning of the news, characters like Gargantos or a dark version of Doctor Strange appear (surely, the one we saw in the series What If. ..?), we will have to wait for new advances or the premiere of the film to clear all doubts about who will be the true villain of this multiversal story.

In addition, Disney has shared the entire cast of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The script is written by Michael Waldron. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.