Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: New Art Points To A Mythical Comic Book Villain

Doctor Strange: Merchandise dedicated to the new Marvel Studios movie starring Doctor Strange reveals an iconic galactic villain from Marvel Comics. In the last hours, a merchandising image of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next Marvel Studios film starring the supreme sorcerer of the UCM along with other characters who have a lot to say in the Marvel multiverse, has leaked online. like Scarlet Witch or América Chávez. Although returning to this new art of the film as part of a 1,000-piece puzzle, we can see Doctor Strange facing one of his antagonists par excellence in the comics and who could appear in the film as the puzzle itself suggests.

Shuma-Gorath as a villain in Doctor Strange 2?

Thus, these leaks are confirmed at the merchandising level, they would give validity to the previous rumors that already placed the famous galactic monster Shuma-Gorath in the UCM as the villain of the new interdimensional film of Doctor Strange, directed by the filmmaker Sam Raimi. In addition, he recently appeared as a creature of the multiverse in the animated series What If …?, Introducing the character or a variant of it for the first time.

In addition, in the box we see the art that was leaked a few months ago and in which both Doctor Strange and his co-stars appear in the film, that is, Wong, América Chávez and Scarlet Witch. Let’s remember that Shuma-Gorath appeared for the first time in 1973, becoming a recurring villain of Doctor Strange, although he has also faced other superheroes such as the Avengers, Fantastic 4 or The Guardians of the Galaxy.

Shuma-Gorath is a very powerful interdimensional entity that governs numerous universes through his powers to warp reality; its appearance is very characteristic thanks to its huge tentacles that are born from a large eye in the center. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently delayed its theatrical release, now moving to May 6, 2022.