Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Leaves Us Stunned: New Official Trailer And Poster

Doctor Strange: The new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will arrive this May full of mystery, zombies, darkness and characters like the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is back in a big way with a spectacular new official trailer and poster during the 2022 Super Bowl Final, which pitted the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. The sequel, scheduled for this May, makes it clear in this new preview that the Multiverse has something to tell us and that it is much more dangerous than we could expect. We warn you: the trailer includes spoilers from the series What If…?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: the details of the trailer

The zombies will not miss the tape and, as you can see in these other images, Captain Carter will not miss this appointment either; or so we want to think after seeing the shield of the same. Will we see Hayley Atwell on the big screen again? The trailer issued by Marvel during the Super Bowl (the second officially so far) is not the same as the one published on official channels. Another revelation is the silhouette of Captain Marvel; but not Carol Danvers, but possibly Monica Rambeau. Everything points to her debut in this Doctor Strange movie before seeing her as one of the leads in The Marvels next year.

There are many doubts on the table, but there is one certainty: there will be a multitude of revelations, characters and darkness.

In the cast of the film we find Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Stephen Strange) will be joined by Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Rachel McAdams (Dr. Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo) and Xochitl Gomez ( America Chavez).