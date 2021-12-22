Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Is Unleashed In His New Teaser Trailer

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shares with fans his first major official trailer teaser. The film will be released on May 6, 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shares his first big teaser trailer. The new chapter of the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch anticipates a relevant event for UCM. The video, which you can see at the top of this news, leaves no room for doubt: Marvel is very serious in 2022.

From Marvel they have confirmed what their official poster looks like, which you can see under this paragraph. The film will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/aVODSzSkpI — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 22, 2021

Everything we know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Sam Raimi will be in charge of putting together the pieces of an increasingly exciting puzzle for fans. The director, known for the Spider-Man trilogy between 2002 and 2007, will be penned by Jade Halley Bartlett and Steve Ditko.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the time gem. An old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, disturbing Strange’s plans and causing him to unleash an indescribable evil, “says the producer in a press release. “The multiverse is a concept about which we know very little,” they conclude.