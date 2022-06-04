Doctor Strange destroyed all the vampires (but accidentally brought them back)

Although Doctor Strange once destroyed the vampires of Earth, he accidentally brought them back just a few years later. In the 1983 Montesi Formula story arc, the Archmage used the titular spell to destroy Dracula and all vampires on Earth. However, the victory turned out to be empty, as Doctor Strange, while trying to revive his dead brother, inadvertently became responsible for releasing vampires into the Marvel universe again in the “Vampire Poems” storyline running through “Doctor Strange #14-” of 1989. 18.

Vampires entered the Marvel universe in 1972, which also introduced Dracula into the Marvel canon. Although it was initially assumed that the series would stand apart from other Marvel games, nevertheless, crossovers have happened. In 1976, in The Tomb of Dracula No. 44, the Vampire Lord first encountered Doctor Strange, taking the Archmage to the wire and almost turning him into a vampire. Since then, apart from Blade, Dracula and his legions of vampires have never had a stronger enemy than Doctor Strange. In the classic story “The Montesi Formula,” Strange used the Formula to cleanse the Earth of vampires. Although this was supposed to be the high point in the Archmage’s life, the victory was short-lived, as Dr. Strange accidentally brought them back a few years later in “Vampire Poems” written by Roy and Dani Thomas and illustrated by Jackson Gais.

A few years before that, Dr. Strange’s brother Victor died, who was placed in a cryogenic chamber to sleep in the hope that one day he would be revived. Dr. Strange said that he would sit outside his brother’s bedroom, reciting random spells from the Book of Vishanti, hoping that one of them would bring Victor back to life. The spells were written in languages Strange didn’t understand, which meant he had no idea what they were actually doing. One of the spells was Vampire Verses, an analogue of the Montesi Formula; while the Formula destroyed vampires, the Poems created them, and Victor was its first victim. Egged on by Marie Laveau, who used vampire blood to maintain her youth, Victor attacked others, spawning new vampires and ensuring that they would remain the dominant force in the Marvel universe moving forward.

Vampires have threatened the Earth for millennia and have been responsible for untold misery and suffering, and the destruction of them by Doctor Strange was one of his finest hours. However, the victory was Pyrrhic, as soon after Strange became the agent of their return. Strange resurrected vampires, trying to revive his dead brother, whom he not only loved, but also felt deeply guilty for his death. Strange had the best of intentions when he recited various spells from the Book of Vishanti, but his desperation caused him to cut corners by reciting spells he didn’t understand, and humanity will pay the price, just like his brother.

In the years since The Vampire Verses, vampires have reasserted themselves in the Marvel universe, becoming more powerful than ever; recently, vampires have founded their own country: a nation of vampires, deep in the heart of Russia. Led by Dracula, the vampire nation seeks to become a haven for vampires, like Krakoa for the X-Men. Although the vampire nation has yet to make any moves on the world stage, it’s only a matter of time before they strike and try to increase their numbers.

This resurgence of the vampire threat rests on the shoulders of Doctor Strange, as he accidentally brought them back just a few years after their destruction.