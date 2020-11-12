‘Doctor Strange 2’: Will it be a horror movie?

The MCU is full of epic stories, but they have never had a horror movie, will ‘Doctor Strange 2’ be the first? We will have to find out

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is the second installment of ‘Doctor Strange’ in the Marvel franchise, and it’s apparently going to give us some serious horror movie vibes, this makes sense with the steampunk aesthetic that surrounds everything Doctor. Strange tends to have.

Somagnews previously reported that Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson described the sequel as “the first Marvel Cinematic Universe horror film,” noting that the film “dipped into the gothic and horror and hideous.”

Derrickson has since stepped down as sequel director and went on to become producer, with Spider-Man director Sam Raimi taking over the project.

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Movie highly awaited by everyone

However, the note on ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ as the first horror movie in the MCU had Marvel fans excited as this would be the first of its kind.

‘Doctor Strange 2’ will come straight out of ‘WandaVision’, the Disney + series that fans are patiently waiting for a release date.

Fans like Instagram user Valentin Romero (@Valentinromeroart) have even combined Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch into a horror poster in anticipation of the release of both Marvel stories.

It should be noted that while Scott had been pitching ‘Doctor Strange’ as a full-blown horror movie when he was established as director, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has modified that statement.

Feige indicated that while the movie will definitely have scary moments, overall it won’t be a scary movie. Which, in turn, makes sense for the MCU. Marvel movies are a huge hit with kids, and by producing a totally horror-based film it would deter audiences from going to theaters.

Plus, with the pandemic hitting theatrical releases hard, this Marvel release should do well.

At the moment, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be released on November 5, 2021, but of course that date may change depending on the state of the world and the pandemic at that time.

Would you like Marvel to make 'Doctor Strange' a complete horror movie?




