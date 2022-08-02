“Doctor Strange 2: The Fate of the Scarlet Witch” copies two Spider-Man villains

Warning! SPOILERS for the movie “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness”.

The final fate of the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness ends with copying the stories of two different villains from the Spider-Man movie. The coincidence of Wanda’s arch with the arches of other villains from the Spider-Man films was probably not intentional, since there are not many stories for a superhero project. Nevertheless, the similarities are worth mentioning, as they can help give additional context to Wanda’s arch in the “Multiverse of Madness”.

Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, is the main antagonist of Doctor Strange 2. Through a combination of the trauma she has endured since her debut and the influence of the Darkhold, Wanda hunts America Chavez across the multiverse to steal her powers and find a universe where she can be with her family again. regardless of the dangers her plan might create for the multiverse. However, by the end of the film, Wanda realizes her mistake and tries to make amends.

The way Wanda’s arc is written clearly matches the villains of two different villains from the Spider-Man movies: Kingpin from Spider-Man: Across the Universes and Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. For the first, both Wanda and Kingpin are trying to use the Multiverse to get their families back, regardless of the negative consequences that this may cause — invasions for the Multiverse of Madness, the destruction of New York for “Through the Spider Universes”. As for the latter, both Wanda and Otto spend their films as villains because something corrupts them, Wanda Darkhold and Otto are his hands, and by the end of their stories they each have a moment of clarity that allows them to fight back against their powers. corruption. The Otto Arch is a more general story, but since both films were directed by Sam Raimi, the similarities may well be intentional.

There are also many small moments at the end of the Multiverse of Madness that further sell the similarity. Firstly, Wanda’s moment of clarity is caused by the fact that America sent her to Earth-838 so that she could see how the version of her family from this universe reacts to the monster she became in the “Multiverse of Madness”, and a similar moment occurred in “Through the Spider Universes”. when an alternate version of Kingpin’s family runs away from him when he fights Miles. Not only that, but like Doctor Octopus, Wanda decides to atone for her crimes by sacrificing herself to destroy what is currently putting people in danger, in this case the Darkhold spells recorded on Mount Wundagor. Thanks to these small moments, the coincidence between the story of Wanda and the stories of Kingpin and Otto becomes more and more obvious.

Wanda’s story probably wasn’t intended to overlap so much with “Spider-Man: Across the Universes” and “Spider-Man 2,” but nevertheless it helps to give additional context to her arch. Both Kingpin and Doctor Octopus were tragic villains to varying degrees, which is why Wanda took so much from their stories in Doctor Strange 2, unintentionally or not, and can highlight the tragedy her character has endured since she first appeared in the MCU. With that in mind, it’s easy enough to conclude that the similarities ultimately make her story in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness even stronger than it already was.