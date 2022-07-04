“Doctor Strange 2” squandered its darkest retcon of “Infinity War”

Warning! SPOILERS for the movie “Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness”.

“Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness” teased a large-scale retcon of “Avengers: Infinity War” at the beginning of the movie, but the rest of the movie ended with a promising setup being wasted. More than three years after “Avengers: Finale,” the effects of Thanos’ click, Hulk’s flash, and Iron Man’s ultimate sacrifice are still being felt throughout the fourth phase of the MCU, whether in movies or in Disney+Marvel shows. Despite big cameos such as John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic and the film’s convoluted plot, the Multiverse of Madness found time to continue this trend, highlighting how Stephen Strange, the mind behind the plan that guaranteed the final victory over Thanos in the Finale, perceives the choice he made. in that wartime.

While Doctor Strange has already appeared in Spider-Man: No Home, one of the first MCU films set after the Finale, it is in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that viewers can really get an idea of what Stephen Strange’s life looks like after the splash. how. Strange was one of the billions of people on Earth that Thanos photographed, which meant he had five years of life to catch up. During this time, Wong became the Supreme Wizard, and now Christine Palmer was going to get married. Before Strange found out about the abilities of America Chavez and went on an adventure through the multiverse, there were several minutes in the film showing how all these changes affected the hero.

During Christine Palmer’s wedding, Dr. West, played by Michael Stuhlbarg, asks Strange if there really wasn’t another way to defeat Thanos and save the Earth that didn’t involve five years of chaos and grief. Before Doctor Strange once again confirms that there is only one way, you can see a glimmer of doubt and regret on Strange’s face, which may indicate that the hero was not telling the whole truth. With this exchange as a setup, Doctor Strange 2 could reveal later in the film that Strange lied about there being only one of 14 million possible futures in which Thanos was defeated. Obviously, Strange must have a reason to lie about such an important issue. The former Archmage could have chosen this particular course of action to ensure that most of the Avengers would survive the 2014 battle against Thanos, or to make sure that the most powerful sorcerers would remain on Earth in the end. However, nothing like this was ever raised again.

Whatever the reason, Strange’s lie that Thanos must succeed first in order to win the war five years later would change the perception of the hero by the audience, as well as add an additional level of complexity and ambiguity to the character. Doctor Strange has always been one of Marvel’s most pragmatic heroes, both in the comics and in the MCU, which explains why so many versions of Doctor Strange become evil, including in the Illuminati team of Doctor Strange 2. That’s why it wouldn’t be abnormal for Doctor Strange to lie about ways to defeat Thanos as long as he believed his actions were for the common good. This would reflect the actions of the Strange One from Earth-838, who caused the death of trillions, thinking that he was doing the right thing.

Doctor Strange’s decision to hand over the Time Stone to Thanos was questioned twice in Doctor Strange 2, and yet the film doubled down on the notion that this is the only way. To say that Strange lied in Avengers: Infinity War would be a huge retcon, but it would make Doctor Strange an even more complex character. Instead, more controversial decisions were left to the other Doctor Strange variants featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.