Doctor Strange 2 signs Xochitl Gómez as América Chávez?

According to Deadline exclusively, the actress will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the sequel directed by Sam Raimi, again starring Benedict Cumberbatch (who will also appear in Spider-Man 3 as Spider-Man’s new mentor).

The media is still not wet with regard to the role that the actress could have, but if we add this information to that published by The Direct a few months ago about the search for the casting of a teenager for the role of América Chávez, along with Latin roots Gomez, everything seems to indicate that we would be before the debut of Miss America.

Created by writer Joe Casey and designed by cartoonist Nick Dragotta, América Chávez was raised by her two mothers on the Utopian Parallel. Among its powers stands out the ability to open dimensional portals, something that will undoubtedly come phenomenal before the inevitable arrival of the multiverse. She is also a Latin and bisexual heroine (at least in the comics), which is in line with Marvel Studios’ efforts on greater diversity in the representation of its characters.

The confirmed characters, in addition to Doctor Strange, are Benedict Wong … as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, as the film is set after whatever is going to happen in the Wandavisión series ( Scarlet Witch and Vision in Spain for copyright issues). The film is scheduled to start filming next May.



