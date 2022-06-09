“Doctor Strange 2” secretly created Tarzan from the MCU

Attention: spoilers for the movie “Doctor Strange: the Multiverse of Madness”

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness secretly created his own character Tarzan MCU. Ka-Zar, who has a lot in common with Tarzan, is one of several major Marvel Comics superheroes who have not yet appeared in any game show or movie. However, it has the potential to appear at some point in the future.

In light of everything that happened in Doctor Strange 2, the movie is obviously an integral part of the MCU’s future. In addition to being able to look into various corners of the multiverse, Doctor Strange 2 has created three main superhero teams, presenting multiverse versions of Mr. Fantastic, Black Thunder and Professor Xavier. This was the first step towards the long-awaited official debut of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men in the MCU. Besides, it was a sign that a version of the inhumans might also exist. This whole setup is just an example of the overall importance of Doctor Strange 2 for the future of the MCU.

There was so much in the movie that will probably be relevant later. Characters associated with the MCU Illuminati team, America Chavez, Chthon, Mount Wundagor and Clea may reappear in future Marvel films and Disney+ shows. The same goes for some of the universes that Doctor Strange and America briefly visited during the events of the film. That’s how one particular place in Doctor Strange 2—”Wild Earth”—laid the groundwork for the MCU to adapt its own take on the classic Tarzan story through Ka-Zar and Zabu.

Ka-Zar and the Wild Land in Marvel Comics explained

Published in 1965, X-Men #10 introduced a place in the Marvel universe that has since defined hundreds of stories. In the landmark comic, the X-Men traveled to Antarctica and discovered a mysterious jungle inhabited by dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures that somehow survived the extinction of their species. There they met Ka-Zar, a human warrior, who was accompanied by a saber-toothed tiger named Zabu. Apparently, Ka-Zar had many years of experience in dealing with dangerous inhabitants of the Wild Land.

Ka-Zar has a backstory in Marvel comics that essentially makes him a version of Tarzan, the jungle hero and pop culture icon from the novels of Edgar Rice Burrow. Like Tarzan, Ka-Zar from the Wild Land, aka Kevin Plunder, was the orphaned son of British aristocrats and a man who spent his entire childhood and early adulthood with animals, not with members of his own species. And in the same spirit as Tarzan, Ka-Zar turned into a formidable fighter and self-proclaimed defender of his primitive environment. What distinguishes the two characters is that Tarzan has never had to fight with real dinosaurs. Living in a unique prehistoric world has put Ka-Zar in front of many challenges.

Together with Zabu, Ka-Zar fought dozens of villains from Marvel comics. His adventures have confronted him with a variety of threats, including Kraven the Hunter, Doctor Doom, Magneto, Thanos clone and many others. Some of these battles took place in his own comics, while others were the result of collaborations with other Marvel Comics superheroes such as Spider-Man, Captain America, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Daredevil. A large number of his antics revolved around villains seeking to exploit the Wild Land for nefarious purposes, while others were fish-out-of-water stories that sent Ka-Zar into a more urban setting.

Wild Earth exists in the MCU (and how it may differ)

Although it was only for a moment, Doctor Strange and America Chavez went to the Wild Land in Doctor Strange 2. The prehistoric background in the scene where the two fall through the multiverse is the confirmed Easter egg of the Wild Earth. The VFX artist of Doctor Strange 2, Alexis Weissbrot, said that after planning the adaptation of the jungle environment for one of the alternative universes, the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, suggested that they use the Wild Land. And since the Wild Land has finally become the canon of the MCU, it is quite possible that Ka-Zar and Zabu will also be around.

The debut of Wild Earth in Doctor Strange 2 put an end to speculation that the corner of Ka-Zar in the Marvel universe is real in the MCU, but raises a whole new question about its existence: does Wild Earth exist on Earth-616? In the comics, the X-Men and the Avengers didn’t have to cross universes to pay a visit to Ka-Zar. As noted above, in the comics, Wild Earth is located in Antarctica. However, the teaser in Doctor Strange 2 indicates that the interpretation of the MCU concept may be slightly different. Perhaps instead of being a hidden jungle in Antarctica, the MCU’s Wild Land is a separate reality where dinosaurs and prehistoric animals like Zabu are still alive in the modern era.