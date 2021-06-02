Doctor Strange 2: Screenwriter Says Movie Will Be Gloomy

Doctor Strange 2: The script supervisor of Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness, Jo Beckett, shared on his Instagram a photo of himself with part of the crew and director Sam Raimi celebrating the end of the recordings. But what caught the attention of fans was one of Beckett’s comments, in which he claims the movie will be dark.

Will Doctor Strange 2 be a horror production?

Despite rumors that the ultimate wizard’s new movie will go in the direction of horror, Kevin Feige and Disney executives shouldn’t bet on an extremely scary feature.

The director of Doctor Strange, Scott Derrickson, did not return to the sequel precisely because he did not agree with the studio on what the tone of the film should be. The situation was confirmed by screenwriter, C. Robert Cargill, who recently claimed that Derrickson had one idea and Marvel another.

Sam Raimi, the new director of Doctor Strange 2, has experience in superhero features (Spider-Man) and in films that balance horror with humor and action (Drag Me to Hell).

Recent rumors indicate that the sequel will have plenty of room for the “dark”. Apparently the villain of the new production will be Shuma Gorath, a powerful being that looks for ways to invade and consume other dimensions. Your target on Earth? a young girl named America Chavez (and future Young Avenger).

Doctor Strange at the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.