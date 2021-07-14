Doctor Strange 2: Rumor Points That Loki Should Appear In The Movie

Doctor Strange 2: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can count on the participation of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), according to new rumors. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that because of the events shown at the end of Season 1 of the God of Cheating series on Disney+, the charismatic villain is expected to play a role in the 2016 movie sequel to help fix the ramifications of different timelines . However, Marvel has yet to confirm the news.

Details about the plot of the Supreme Mage’s new feature, such as characters and threats, are still scarce. So far, it is only known that Stephen Strange will have at his side Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Dr. Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), while Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) will also return — but the question remains whether he will be an ally or antagonist.

When the film and its cast were announced, fans theorized that perhaps the Scarlet Witch was responsible for unleashing the multiverse and creating a huge mess on the MCU. However, Loki’s season finale has already unleashed a whole range of realities, something that should also be addressed in Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be led by Sam Raimi and has recently wrapped filming. The title is slated to hit theaters on March 25, 2022.