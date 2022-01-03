Doctor Strange 2: Revealing New Look Of Benedict Cumberbatch As Defender Strange

Doctor Strange 2: The new Doctor Strange film that promises to unleash the multiverse in the UCM is seen in two new promotional arts of two of its protagonists. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the new Marvel Studios film that promises to unleash the multiverse in a big way in the MCU after the events of Spider-Man No Way Home, is being seen again through a couple of promotional arts of two of its protagonists, who are none other than Doctor Strange and Mordo. But these are not the versions that we all know of both wizards, rather they are the versions Defender Strange and Master Mordo.

The multiverse unleashed in Doctor Strange 2

And it is that after the numerous events seen in other UCM products such as Scarlet Witch and Vision, Loki or What If …?, Several characters and concepts return that point to the explosion of the multiverse in this new adventure of Doctor Strange. Concepts such as variants of other universes or different versions of the same character will face each other in the next Marvel Studios film. And in the absence of knowing who both Defender Strange and Master Mordo really are, for the moment we can see their final appearance through Hasbro’s Marvel Legends promotional arts.

Thus, we were able to briefly see Defender Strange falling through a multiverse vortex in the first teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alongside the Doctor Strange we all know and the dark version of What If …? But who really is this Defender Strange? A variant? An evolved version of the MCU character?

In similar terms we can speak of Master Mordo, with a slightly different appearance since we saw him in the first installment of Doctor Strange; Or is it perhaps also a variant? We will have to wait for the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6, 2022 to discover all these secrets and many more.