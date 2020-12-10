Doctor Strange 2: Rachel must return for sequel

Rachel McAdams is expected to return as doctor Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to Deadline, the actress has signed with Marvel Studios for the sequel, but there are no details on her role in the film. So far, the studio has not confirmed the information.

Earlier this year, it was reported by people involved with the project that McAdams would not return for the sequel. At the time, the film would have Scott Derrickson as director again. However, after being replaced by Sam Raimi (from the Spider-Man trilogy), it is possible that the plans for the feature have undergone some modifications.

Marvel’s new Supreme Magician feature will show the consequences of the events of the WandaVision series, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Olsen will have a role in the film as the Scarlet Witch. Bettany is not expected to reprise her role as Vision.

Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor are also expected to return as Wong and Karl Mordo, respectively. Xochitl Gomez will make her Marvel debut in an unconfirmed role, however, some insiders suggest she will be the heroine America Chavez.

Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki and Rick and Morty) sign the script and Scott Derrickson, responsible for the first film, remains as an executive producer. Filming should begin as soon as Cumberbatch finishes his participation in Spider-Man 3.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. However, Marvel continues to update the release dates for the next MCU films.



