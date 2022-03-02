Doctor Strange 2: New Video Shows More Details Of The Marvel Movie

Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The video shows some more details than what was presented in the last trailer, such as Defender Strange, one of the Sorcerer Supreme variants.

In the plot, after the events of Spider-Man: No Return Home, Doctor Strange left some loose ends between the different multiverses. Now, he will need to team up with Scarlet Witch to try to get things back to normal.

“Benedict has turned this character into an icon, appearing in three of the six greatest films of all time,” commented the producer. “It’s been quite a journey. him this great character, and before we could get started, he said, ‘So tell me about Doctor Strange.’

He added: “Because somewhere you knew what this could be and you always saw the tremendous potential of this character. Because of that, you became the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse.”

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Sam Raimi (from the Spider-Man trilogy) is directing and Michael Waldron (Loki) and Jade Halley Bartlett are writing the screenplay.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6.