Doctor Strange 2: New Arts With The Two Variants Of Strange, Scarlet Witch And The Minotaur

Doctor Strange 2: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness discovers his numerous characters and their different versions through the multiverse of the MCU. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the next UCM movie to be released in theaters, is gradually discovering details of a plot that promises to turn the UCM upside down. So much so, and after enjoying a first trailer that you can see on these lines, new promotional art is now arriving for several of the characters that will appear in the new Sam Raimi, some posters that focus on Doctor Strange and its variants, in addition Take a new look at Scarlet Witch, Master Mordo, and the alien minotaur Rintrah.

The multiversal madness of Doctor Strange

This is how the Screen Rant portal collects it through a merchandising leak of the Doctor Strange sequel, sharing up to six promotional art posters of the film, including two variants of the Marvel sorcerer. So much so, that we can see two posters dedicated to Doctor Strange and the two variants of him, one with a markedly dark tone (perhaps the one from What If…?) and the other as Defender Strange, a character already seen in Marvel Comics.

On the other hand, we have new glimpses of Wanda as Scarlet Witch after WandaVision, a character who will apparently play a key role in the plot, along with Master Mordo and the alien minotaur Rintrah, whose presence has already been confirmed in previous leaks.

Let’s remember that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues with the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the opening of the multiverse; How will the looming multiversal crisis affect the MCU? Will it serve as a gateway for many other characters? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.