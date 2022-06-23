Doctor Strange 2 Failed America Chavez & The Young Avengers

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced America Chavez to the MCU, an almost guaranteed member of the Young Avengers, but this failed to set up both the character and her future team. Chavez was introduced to the MCU, played by newcomer Xochitl Gomez, as an ally of Strange. Given the obvious installations of the “Young Avengers” of the 4th phase so far, it was not a stretch to imagine that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is laying the foundation for a new team through the character of Chavez.

Unfortunately, this was not the case. Since the main theme of Phase 4 is the multiverse, and given the title of the film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness decided to focus on Chavez’s origin spanning the multiverse. In the context of the film, it was the right choice, as well as logical, given the character’s innate connection to the multiverse.

Link: Mothers Of America Chavez In Comics (And What Happened To Them)

However, the film missed many opportunities to use America’s character in other ways. While the film is obviously focused on Doctor Strange, Marvel Studios have become almost experts at writing compelling supporting characters, especially those that directly affect the plot of the film. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness failed both Chavez and her connections with the Young Avengers.

Doctor Strange 2 Insultingly Mistreated America Chavez

While the film does its best to give the character a backstory worthy of attention, involving the mothers of America and her multiverse abilities, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness still mishandles the character. It is worth noting that this is not a reflection of Xochitl Gomez’s work in the role, as she brings as much charisma and charm to the character as the script allows. But the script turns Gomez almost into a McGuffin character and in some way into a damsel in distress. Throughout most of the film, the American Chavez is used simply as someone Strange, protecting Wanda trying to capture her. While this makes sense in the context of the film’s plot, it would be more effective if screenwriter Michael Waldron came up with a way in which Chavez could become a more integral part of the plot, rather than a character whose goal is to be protected by others from the Scarlet Witch, the villain from Doctor Strange 2.

In addition, given that Chavez’s power is directly related to the plot of the film, it would be nice if the character had a little more freedom of action, and not just dragged along for a walk. Of course, the portrayal of America Chavez as the latter created something like a character arc, and also convincingly showed her young age and way of thinking. However, it was a missed opportunity on Marvel’s part not to include more scenes in which America is at least trying to take control of the situation, given her incredibly powerful abilities and the connection of these abilities to the story and Phase 4 in general.

America Chavez Could Be The Leader Of The Young Avengers

As for the team of Young Avengers of the 4th phase of the MCU, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” also disappointed. Having a character like America Chavez, whose abilities are so firmly linked to the overarching story of Phase 4, would be a great opportunity for the MCU to create one of the main leaders of the “Young Avengers”. If the film had given America a little more work opportunities and more leeway regarding her abilities earlier in the film, it would have served as an ideal basis for America Chavez to become an important figure in the Young Avengers.

Related: The Setting Of “Young Avengers” Phase 4 Is More Exciting Than Teasing “Avengers 5”

Many Marvel’s Disney+ shows sowed the seeds of the Young Avengers, with Hawkeye becoming the main one, playing Kate Bishop as Clint Barton’s lead singer Jeremy Renner. However, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is the first MCU feature film to feature a future young Avengers comic book contestant in America, Chavez. It would be safe to assume that Chavez will become the leader of the Young Avengers, or at least one of them, given the character appearing in the tentpole MCU movie. But in Doctor Strange 2, there was not a single hint of the MCU’s “Young Avengers” in relation to Chavez.

Sowing the seeds of America’s potential future leadership role would increase the excitement of the Young Avengers, as Ms. Marvel is doing now. It would also reinforce the importance of her role in the film by suggesting more of a character in the process. While “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” was a completely hilarious, hilarious and at times frightening adventure, it could not benefit from the image of one of the most intriguing characters in America, Chavez.