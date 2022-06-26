“Doctor Strange 2” director Sam Raimi was initially hesitant to adopt his signature style

One of the big positive conclusions of “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” was the presence of visionary director Sam Raimi on board, as the director was able to bring his unique style to the Marvel Studios film. But this was not always the case, as writer Michael Waldron shared that initially Raimi did not dare to adopt his corporate identity.

After the events of “Loki” and “Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from Marvel Studios, as the title suggests, follows Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer hero through alternate multiverse realities as he tries to protect teenager America Chavez. (Xochitl Gomez) from those who want to steal her ability to move between dimensions. Raimi replaced director Scott Derrickson, who directed the first film.

RELATED: Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness is Now the Highest-grossing Movie of 2022

Whether it’s his signature transitions, introducing horror elements, or reuniting with iconic composer Danny Elfman, who collaborated with Raimi on his Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has become a fresher entry than most MCU films. But it wasn’t always like that. Speaking with Polygon, Waldron, who had Raimi in mind when writing the script, said that the director was initially set up to be a team player, rather than using his unique style, which many fans loved.

“I wrote all the time thinking about Sam. I’ve watched all his movies. I tried to really hear the dialogues in his films because I wanted it to be like a Sam Raimi movie,” Waldron shared. “But Sam, to his credit, wasn’t interested in coming in and just playing hits. Sam didn’t come and say, “I need you to give me a zombie.” And indeed, when I presented the idea of Dead Strange with him, there was real indecision on his part because he didn’t want it to look like he was just saying: “I want to do my Sam Raimi thing.” As for the overall vision of Doctor Strange 2, both agreed. “So when we were able to justify it that way, then Sam was on board. in.'”

Fortunately, fans were able to see how Raimi brought his style to the film, as many scenes, especially one with a zombie version of Doctor Strange, were very reminiscent of some of Raimi’s classic films, such as The Sinister Dead. While it’s unclear if Raimi will return in another Doctor Strange movie or a new MCU movie in general, it’s great that fans will always have a multiverse of madness to enjoy.

“Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness” is now in theaters.